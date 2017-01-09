Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican driver Esteban Gutierrez will compete in his home Formula E electric race in April after losing his Formula One seat at the U.S-owned Haas team.
Any real hopes Gutierrez had of staying on the grand prix grid took a hit last week when the Manor team went into administration.
Formula E organisers, announcing the move at a Mexico City news conference with chief executive Alejandro Agag, said the 25-year-old former Ferrari reserve was also analysing his options to race in their series in the 2017/18 season.
Gutierrez, who failed to score a point last year, has been replaced by Denmark's Kevin Magnussen alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean at Haas for the season that starts in Australia on March 26,
Formula E has attracted several ex-Formula One drivers and Gutierrez's presence will be a boost for organisers of the Mexican race.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.