HOCKENHEIM, Germany Lewis Hamilton was kicking himself on Saturday after failing to record a good enough lap to secure pole position on his final qualifying attempt at the German Grand Prix.

"It's like when you guys write a bad story," a visibly gutted Hamilton told reporters after ending up second fastest. "When any of you guys are pissed off about something, your own performance, you're not happy."

The Briton had trailed pacesetting Nico Rosberg in each of the three practice sessions in the build-up to qualifying.

Hamilton then pulled out all the stops to go fastest in the opening two phases of the hour-long session on Saturday before locking up on his last lap.

"I was quickest, quickest, quickest and ... I didn't deliver," said the world champion. "That's something I have to handle and deal with ... when you kind of kick yourself a little bit."

Hamilton heads into Sunday's race leading Mercedes team mate Rosberg by six points in the overall drivers' standings.

The 31-year-old, who was 43 points adrift of the Germanfollowing May's Spanish Grand Prix, went ahead after claiming his fifth win in six races in Hungary last week.

Hamilton is now focused on denying his rival the satisfaction of a victory on home soil.

"I'm not down, firstly, I've got a race to win tomorrow," said the Briton who won in Hungary from second on the grid after being beaten to pole by Rosberg in controversial circumstances.

"I'm moving forwards now and tomorrow I can make a difference."

