Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi prepares to get off his Sauber after he crashed during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

LONDON Ferrari's Italian reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in Friday practise sessions with Haas F1 at seven grands prix this season, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has taken part in two races this year, standing in for injured German Pascal Wehrlein in Australia and China without scoring a point at Ferrari-powered Sauber.

Haas, who also use Ferrari engines, said Giovinazzi would have stints at the British, Hungarian, Italian, Malaysian, Mexican, Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will relinquish his seat in six of those Friday sessions with Frenchman Romain Grosjean handing over his in Mexico.

"Being the third driver with Scuderia Ferrari is obviously a great place to be, and getting seat time in these FP1 (first practise) sessions with Haas F1 Team will keep me sharp," said the Italian.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)