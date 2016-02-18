Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON Rio Haryanto will become Indonesia's first Formula One driver after signing a deal with Manor Racing, the back-of-the-grid team announced on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Haryanto will make his race debut in Australia when the season starts on March 20.
"Melbourne will be a huge moment for me, my country, supporters and fans and I want to thank everyone who's been with me since I started in single seaters; 2016 is my chance to reward that faith and represent Asia in F1," Haryanto said.
His signing as team mate to German rookie Pascal Wehrlein completes the grid for the 2016 season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.