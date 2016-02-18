LONDON Rio Haryanto will become Indonesia's first Formula One driver after signing a deal with Manor Racing, the back-of-the-grid team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Haryanto will make his race debut in Australia when the season starts on March 20.

"Melbourne will be a huge moment for me, my country, supporters and fans and I want to thank everyone who's been with me since I started in single seaters; 2016 is my chance to reward that faith and represent Asia in F1," Haryanto said.

His signing as team mate to German rookie Pascal Wehrlein completes the grid for the 2016 season.

