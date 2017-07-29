FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 29, 2017 / 1:22 PM / in a day

Motor racing - Vettel denies Hamilton a record-equalling pole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix Practice - Budapest, Hungary - July 28, 2017 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (L) celebrates getting pole alongside Kimi Raikkonen (R)Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday and denied his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton a record-equalling career 68th.

The German's Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen sealed the Ferrari front-row lockout.

Hamilton, one point behind the German in the standings and a five-times winner in Hungary, will start from a disappointing fourth place on the grid and alongside his Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton had been hoping to match Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record and had set the fastest lap of the second phase of qualifying.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

