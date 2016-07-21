BUDAPEST, July 21 - Nico Rosberg shrugged off his dwindling championship advantage ahead of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was not feeling the heat despite only holding a one-point lead over Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

"No, it's not," the German told reporters at the Hungaroring racetrack on Thursday when asked if it was fair to say he was feeling the pressure.

"Because, for me, I mean we can all agree on the fact that so far I've had the best season of all drivers. That's the fact I'm focusing on."

Rosberg was runner-up to world champion Hamilton in the previous two seasons and his advantage over the Briton this term has shrunk from 43 points since the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

"I don't look at the big picture," he said. "Because thebest approach for me to win races is just to focus on the weekend at hand."

Rosberg won the opening four races of the season but themomentum has since shifted Hamilton's way.

The 31-year-old Englishman, hit by a spate of reliability issues early in the year, has triumphed in four of the last five races including the British Grand Prix where Rosberg was demoted a place for a breach of radio rules.

Hamilton now heads into Sunday's race as favourite to seize the championship lead for the first time this year.

"It doesn't really change the pressure scenario really but of course the feeling of being 43 points behind and one pointbehind, there's a big difference for sure," said Hamilton.

"Sometimes you have to wait for the waves to come. Sometimes you fall when you get up on that wave but when you catch it,it's the greatest feeling.

"That's very much how it is right now, I happen to be on top of the wave," added Hamilton.

