BARCELONA Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he will get to keep the Indianapolis 500 car that he races in later this month to add to his museum collection.

"It’s coming. After the race the car will be in the museum as well," the Spaniard told reporters at his home grand prix on Thursday.

"Every car I jumped in from 2004 or something like that, it’s always in my contract that it will be in my museum afterwards. This one is no different."

Alonso is missing the May 28 Monaco Grand Prix, Formula One's showpiece, to compete at Indianapolis in a Honda-powered McLaren Indy car run by the Andretti Autosport team.

The Spaniard, who entered Formula One in 2001 and won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, has a museum near Oviedo in his native Asturias region containing career trophies, helmets and cars.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Richard Lough)