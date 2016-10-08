Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
SUZUKA, Japan World championship leader Nico Rosberg will start the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.
The German's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton will start alongside him in second with Kimi Raikkonen locking down third spot for Sunday's race in his Ferrari.
Hamilton trails Rosberg by 23 points with five rounds left after the Briton retired while leading in Malaysia with a blown engine and heads into the race desperate to revive his flagging title prospects with a third straight win at the Suzuka Circuit.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.