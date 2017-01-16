Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Formula One driver line-ups for the 2017 season after Mercedes announced Valtteri Bottas as replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg, and Williams brought Brazilian Felipe Massa out of retirement to take the Finn's place.
- - - -
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
RED BULL
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
FORCE INDIA
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
Esteban Ocon (France)
-
WILLIAMS
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Lance Stroll (Canada)
-
MCLAREN
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium)
-
TORO ROSSO
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
-
HAAS
Romain Grosjean (France)
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
-
RENAULT
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Jolyon Palmer (Britain)
-
SAUBER
Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)
Pascal Wehrlein (Germany)
-
MANOR
To be confirmed
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Ghana can become the only team to make the knockout stage of the African Nations Cup with a 100 percent record on Wednesday but to do so they must overcome an Egyptian side who beat them two months ago in a World Cup qualifier.
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.