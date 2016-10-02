Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero’s status as the Premier League side’s reserve goalkeeper.
SEPANG, Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula One win of the season in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the lead with a blown engine.
The Australian's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished second to score the former champions' first one-two finish since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, denying Mercedes the chance to wrap up the constructors' title at the Sepang circuit.
Nico Rosberg finished third, despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, to extend his gap over Hamilton to 23 points in the overall standings.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.