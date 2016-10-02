Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain returns to the paddock after his car caught fire during the race. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates with Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands on the podium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia - 2/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates after the race. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (C), Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia in action during the race. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Formula One - F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix - Sepang, Malaysia- 2/10/16 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEPANG, Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo claimed his maiden Formula One win of the season in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton retired from the lead with a blown engine.

The Australian's Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen finished second to score the former champions' first one-two finish since the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix, denying Mercedes the chance to wrap up the constructors' title at the Sepang circuit.

Nico Rosberg finished third, despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, to extend his gap over Hamilton to 23 points in the overall standings.

