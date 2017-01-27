Formula One - Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 18/03/16 - Manor Racing F1 driver Rio Haryanto drives in the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LONDON The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.

The British-based team, last in the 2016 championship, was placed in administration earlier in January.

"It is deeply regrettable that the team has had to cease trading and close its doors," said joint administrator Geoff Rowley in a statement.

"We shall initiate a formal redundancy process for all staff on Tuesday, once they have been paid for the full month of January."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)