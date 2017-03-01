FILE PHOTO - Formula One - Australia Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 19/03/16 - Manor Racing F1 driver Rio Haryanto is wheeled back into the team garage after colliding with Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean in pit lane during the third practice session at the Australian... REUTERS/Brandon Malone

BARCELONA The failed Manor Formula One team was absent from the official 2017 entry list published on Wednesday, snuffing out any lingering hopes of a rescue before the season starts in Australia on March 26.

The list, published by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA), was reduced to 10 teams.

Manor had been on the provisional entry list published in December but the team went into administration a month later and then ceased trading.

A separate entity, Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, held the right to enter the championship and had remained active in the hope of a buyer emerging.

In order to appear on the provisional 2017 list, Manor would have had to pay $521,289 by the end of last November. The entry deadline was Nov. 1.

It was not immediately clear whether Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick, who runs the independent British energy supplier Ovo, would have been eligible for a refund if the entry was withdrawn.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)