Saints not in Cup final just to participate, says Ward-Prowse
Southampton have not reached the League Cup final just to make up the numbers, midfielder James Ward-Prowse has said.
MEXICO CITY Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was promoted to third place in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed a 10 second penalty on Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, demoting the German to fifth.
The sanction for erratic or dangerous driving also meant that Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third on the track but was demoted to fifth after the race, moved back up to fourth.
The race was won by Mercedes' triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, ahead of German team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Andrew Both)
David Warner blasted a career-best 179 and dominated Australia's highest one-day partnership with fellow centurion Travis Head to power the hosts to 369 for seven in the fifth and final match against Pakistan on Thursday.
Juergen Klopp expressed disappointment at the officiating and his Liverpool side's poor finishing in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday after Southampton claimed a late 1-0 victory to book a spot in the final.