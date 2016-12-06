Formula One - F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 25/11/2016 - Red Bull's Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drives during the second free practice. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON Red Bull and Aston Martin, who are developing an Adrian Newey-designed AM-RB 001 'hypercar' incorporating Formula One technology, have extended their partnership to the end of 2017.

The loss-making sportscar company's logos also feature on Red Bull's F1 car.

"Our relationship with Red Bull Racing has done for Aston Martin exactly what we expected it to do," said Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is helping us to continue to build our brand across the globe.

Aston Martin, whose cars are closely associated with fictional British secret agent James Bond, said all 150 road-going AM-RB 001 cars due to be built had now been sold and customer deliveries would begin in early 2019.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)