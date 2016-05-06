Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi, Russia - 30/4/16 - Toro Rosso Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after the qualifying session. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

LONDON Dutch teenager Max Verstappen believes he and Red Bull Racing can be a "perfect match" in Formula One and sees no reason to entertain any other offers after his sudden promotion from sister team Toro Rosso.

Speaking in a Red Bull video after visiting the Milton Keynes factory for a seat fitting, the 18-year-old said he could not wait to get started at next week's Spanish Grand Prix and felt no extra pressure.

The former world champions announced on Thursday that Verstappen was replacing Daniil Kvyat for the remaining 17 races, with the Russian returning to Toro Rosso.

"I was always very happy at Red Bull. So I never saw reason to change and of course with this opportunity there is no reason to change," said Verstappen.

"I wouldn't say (there's) more pressure," added the youngster, who made his debut last season and is already talked of as a future champion.

"Of course you're driving for a top team now but at the end you always try to do your best....so I don't feel more pressure."

The Dutchman, who lives in the same Monaco apartment block as new Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo, expected to feel at home.

"I know what they (Red Bull) have done in the history of Formula One. They are very competitive and I am a very competitive person so hopefully it's a perfect match," he said.

"I will just take it quite relaxed and see where it goes... It's a great honour, a top team where every driver wants to drive."

Verstappen, whose father Jos raced in Formula One with a reputation as a tough competitor, was Rookie of the Year last season.

He also won awards for the FIA's Personality of the Year, across all the governing body's championships, and Action of the Year.

His potential, with two fourth place finishes in 2015 and a sixth already in Bahrain this year, has put the youngster on the radar of rival teams such as Ferrari, who have Kimi Raikkonen out of contract at the end of the year.

Kvyat's demotion followed a nightmare home race in Russia last weekend, and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko said it would take the pressure off the Russian and also ease tensions within Toro Rosso.

"There has been considerable unrest at Toro Rosso between Verstappen and (Spaniard Carlos) Sainz, so we have solved several internal problems," he told motorsport-total.com.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)