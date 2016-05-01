SOCHI, Russia Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat apologised to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, and braced for criticism, after crashing into the German in a moment of May Day madness at his home Russian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Kvyat misjudged his braking point and hit the back of the red car twice on the opening lap to leave Vettel in the wall and fuming.

"There was a bit going on," said Kvyat by way of explanation. "I think in the last moment I didn't expect it (the Ferrari) to slow so much.

"All the mess came from me," he added. "Of course it doesn't feel great but these things happen sometimes. It's probably the messiest (start) of my career. I will learn from it, and of course apologies to everyone involved.

"Everyone will attack me, but I'm okay with that," said the Russian, who had been branded a 'madman' by Vettel for an overtake at the previous race in China that triggered a collision between the Ferrari drivers.

Vettel, who won his four world titles with Red Bull before departing to Ferrari and allowing Kvyat to graduate from sister team Toro Rosso, went to have a word with Red Bull principal Christian Horner when he returned to the pit lane.

Horner accepted that his driver, who was handed a 10-second stop/go penalty by the stewards, was at fault.

"The bottom line is he misjudged it, he hit the back of Seb, that concertina-ed into (Red Bull's) Daniel (Ricciardo) and that was pretty much the end of our afternoon, unfortunately," he told reporters.

Australian Ricciardo, who had finished fourth in the previous three races, ended up 11th with Kvyat crossing the line 15th.

"I'm sure he was pumped up for his home race but I think it just took him by surprise from what he said, about how quickly the car stopped ahead of him," said Horner.

"He's young and it's the first time he's been involved in an incident like this and I'm sure he'll learn from it."

Asked what Vettel had said to him, Horner replied: "He said hello and made his thoughts well known and all I could do was apologise to him."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)