Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
LONDON Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Sauber's injured German Pascal Wehrlein at the first pre-season test in Barcelona next week, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Friday.
"We took the decision that Pascal will not be driving in the first test in Barcelona," Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said in a statement.
"We will monitor his medical progress and will then decide on the next steps."
Wehrlein had told his Twitter followers last week that he would not be testing due to a back injury sustained at the Race of Champions in Miami in January. Sauber had not named a replacement until Friday, however.
Wehrlein, who has joined Sauber from now-defunct Manor, will still attend the test at the Circuit de Catalunya to familiarise himself with the team and procedures.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.