Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
SINGAPORE Formula One acquired an exotic addition to its list of wildlife hazards on Saturday after a large monitor lizard wandered onto the Singapore Grand Prix circuit during final practice.
"There's a giant lizard on the track," exclaimed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
"You came face to face with Godzilla," the 18-year-old's engineer told him over the pit-to-car radio after the startled Dutchman alerted the team to the reptile's presence.
The incident triggered a Twitter flurry and plenty of amusement.
"New friend in FP3," commented McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on Instagram to accompany a picture of the animal on the asphalt.
Drivers are used to groundhogs and foxes making track incursions at Canada's Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal while stray dogs proved a danger when the sport raced at India's Buddh circuit near New Delhi.
Deer have appeared on track in Austria in the past, snakes in Malaysia and a cat ran out in front of cars in Azerbaijan's debut race this year in Baku.
There have also been a number of human incursions, including one at last year's Singapore race when a lone intruder ambled across the floodlit track midway through the race and then strolled by the metal fences as cars came past.
"I had to look again as I wasn't sure if I had a problem with my eyesight and that I actually saw somebody crossing the track," Ferrari's race winner Sebastian Vettel told reporters at the time.
A 27-year-old British national was later sentenced to six weeks in jail for breaching the security fences.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Ian Chadband)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-