Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA Lewis Hamilton reacted with amazement on Saturday to media speculation that the triple Formula One world champion might take a sabbatical in 2017.
"A year out? No way," the Mercedes driver said with incredulity when asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about reports in the British and German media.
"Whoever wrote that was smoking something. Probably good stuff," added the Briton, speaking moments after qualifying on pole position.
Hamilton is currently 43 points behind German team mate Nico Rosberg after four of the 21 races.
Rosberg has won the last seven races and could become only the third driver to start a season with five successive victories. He starts on the front row next to Hamilton on Sunday.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.