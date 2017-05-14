BARCELONA Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya (round five of the season, teams listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas retired)

Second win of the season for Hamilton, 55th of his career and third in five races for Mercedes, who extended their lead in the constructors' standings to eight points. Hamilton started on pole and set the fastest lap and is now six points behind Vettel. Bottas had his first retirement as a Mercedes driver with an engine failure on lap 39. The engine had already done four races.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Vettel led from the start and later made a great overtaking move on Bottas but was passed by Hamilton after some wheel-to-wheel battling following his final pitstop. The German has been on the podium in every race this season. Raikkonen retired on the opening lap after a collision with Bottas and then Verstappen.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Max Verstappen retired)

Ricciardo made his first podium appearance of the season but finished more than a minute behind the top two as the last driver still unlapped. Verstappen, last year's winner on his team debut, retired with broken suspension after the collision with Raikkonen.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 4, Esteban Ocon 5)

Force India are now the only team to have scored with both cars in every race this year. Sunday was their best performance of the season and they closed the gap with Red Bull to 19 points. Fifth was a best to date for rookie Ocon.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 7, Daniil Kvyat 9)

Toro Rosso leapfrogged Williams with Sainz, who started 12th, having now scored 17 of the team's 21 points. Kvyat went from the back row to ninth.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 13, Lance Stroll 16)

Williams failed to score for the second time this season. Massa was involved in multiple scrapes, making contact with Alonso at turn two which punctured the Brazilian's front right tyre. He also needed a new front wing. He collided with Vandoorne on lap 33, bringing out the virtual safety car while the McLaren was removed.

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Jolyon Palmer 15)

Hulkenberg, starting 13th, more than doubled Renault's tally as they moved up to seventh overall. The German has scored all their points so far. Palmer, who did a three-stop strategy without it working out, is under pressure to deliver.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 10, Kevin Magnussen 14)

Magnussen was in the top 10 until a cut tyre on the penultimate lap, after making contact with Kvyat, forced him to pit. Grosjean inherited the final points position.

SAUBER (Pascal Wehrlein 8, Marcus Ericsson 11)

Sauber scored their first points of the campaign with their best finish since October 2015. Eighth could have been seventh for Wehrlein, who had a five-second penalty added post race but still celebrated a career best.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 12, Stoffel Vandoorne retired)

The only team yet to score a point. Alonso started seventh but his hopes of scoring ended with the Massa collision that forced him off and dropped him to 13th. The Spaniard now departs for Indianapolis and the Indy 500 on May 28 instead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

