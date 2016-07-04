Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands celebrates his second place. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen has won Formula One's Driver of the Day award for the third time in nine races after finishing second for Red Bull in Austria on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who triumphed in Spain in May to become the sport's youngest race winner, started eighth at Red Bull's home track.

He also won the driver award, new for 2016 and voted for by fans after the race and announced the next day, in Spain and Canada.

Force India's Mexican Sergio Perez has won it twice for finishing third in Monaco and Azerbaijan, as has Haas' Frenchman Romain Grosjean after strong results in Australia and Bahrain.

Sunday's race in Spielberg was won by Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton despite a last-lap collision with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)