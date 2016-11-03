Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
GROVE, England Lance Stroll's arrival in Formula One with Williams will be a big boost for his home Canadian Grand Prix with organisers close to a new deal to keep the Montreal race on the calendar, promoter Francois Dumontier said on Thursday.
"My first thought goes to the fans. The 10-year wait is now over," he told Reuters at the Williams factory after the former champions presented the 18-year-old Canadian as a race driver for next season.
"The Grand Prix of Canada will celebrate 50 years in 2017 and we see Lance as a nice gift to celebrate this," he added. "Of course we think it's going to help ticket sales."
Canada has not had a Formula One driver compete at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since the late Ferrari great's son Jacques, the 1997 world champion with Williams retired a decade ago.
Stroll is also Montreal-born and will be the youngest driver on the starting grid, now that Red Bull's Max Verstappen has turned 19.
Villeneuve had already won the Indy 500 when he made a sensational debut in 1996 but Stroll will have plenty of attention on home soil even if he is not immediately in a position to win races.
"I think it's going to be a huge thing," said Dumontier. "We remember when Jacques was driving, the fans were there and cheering for Jacques. I think they will do the exact same thing for Lance."
The Canadian race was listed on the provisional calendar published in September with an asterisk alongside it.
Formula One's 86-year-old commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been pushing for improvements to the circuit, whose contract is up for renewal next year.
Dumontier said the talks were ongoing and close to a resolution.
"I am very confident that in the next few days everything will be sorted out," he said. "Discussions have been going well with Bernie, myself and the city of Montreal. I think in the next few days this will be behind us."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
BARCELONA Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.