Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
LONDON Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
The 30-year-old Scot raced for Force India in 58 grands prix between 2011 and 2013, scoring 121 points, and became Williams' reserve last year.
He will attend races in his role, ready to stand in if needed.
"His extensive Formula One knowledge will once again be invaluable, especially with new regulations in place for the 2017 season," said deputy team principal Claire Williams in a statement.
Mercedes-powered Williams have 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll as one of their race drivers, along with Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa.
Rule changes, with wider tyres and faster cornering speeds, are expected to make the cars harder to handle and more of a physical challenge for drivers.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.