LONDON Former Formula One driver Max Chilton has signed up for a full season with Chip Ganassi Racing in the U.S. Indy Car series, the team announced on Monday.

Chilton follows in the footsteps of 1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell, Mark Blundell and the late Justin Wilson as British drivers who have switched to Indy Car in the last 24 years after racing full-time in Formula One.

The 24-year-old started 35 races for Marussia, now Manor, in 2013 and 2014.

Chilton, who raced a partial season in the Indy Lights second tier series last year, joins New Zealand's defending champion Scott Dixon, Brazilian Tony Kanaan and American Charlie Kimball at Ganassi.

"I remember saying I would never do Indy Car," Chilton told the autosport.com website. "But then I gave it a go. I liked the environment, the tracks and did well on the ovals so it went from there and I'm really excited."

