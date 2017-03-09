Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
French motorcycle rider Anthony Delhalle, a five-times endurance world champion, died after a crash in private testing at the Nogaro circuit in south-west France on Thursday, Le Mans organisers said.
The 35-year-old Suzuki rider had been preparing for the Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycle race in April.
"He is a part of the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours Moto and will be sadly missed by his endurance racing family," said Automobile Club de l'Ouest president Pierre Fillon in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.