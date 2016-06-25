KTM Moto3 rider Miguel Olivera of Portugal (R) leads the pack during the race at the TT Assen Grand Prix at Assen, Netherlands June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij

Assen will host the Dutch MotoGP round until at least 2026, series organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

The Dutch TT was first held at the circuit in 1925 and Assen is the only venue to have been on the motorcycling grand prix calendar every year since the world championship started in 1949.

This year's race is on Sunday, moving from its traditional Saturday slot.

"Assen has been present since the beginning in 1949. It’s really fantastic and a big honour to renew with the circuit of Assen for the next 10 years," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP promoters Dorna.

Ezpeleta said contract extensions were normally for five years but Assen had been given 10 due to the circuit's need for guarantees as a result of a five to seven-year programme of investment in upgrading the facilities.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)