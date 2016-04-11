Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain (R) leads the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, at Phillip Island Circuit in this October 20, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Australia's Phillip Island circuit has agreed a 10-year contract extension to host the country's MotoGP round until 2026, series promoters Dorna said on Monday.

An estimated 85,000 spectators attended the 2015 race at the track near Melbourne which has hosted MotoGP since 1997.

The circuit will also stage a round of the FIM world superbike championship until 2027. No financial details were provided.

"It's important to make sure that we secure these events for the long term," Victoria sports minister John Eren told local media.

"As we all know it's a very competitive environment and NSW (New South Wales) was very keen on pinching and poaching these events off us and clearly they're not going to do that for at least the next 10 years."

Melbourne has a contract to host the Australian Formula One Grand Prix until 2023.

