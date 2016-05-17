Late own goal denies Newcastle Championship top spot
A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso will stay with Ducati for the next two MotoGP seasons with Andrea Iannone departing, the team announced on Tuesday ahead of their home grand prix at Mugello this weekend.
Ducati said in a statement that Dovizioso, who has been with the team since 2013, will partner reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo when the Spaniard moves from Yamaha at the end of the season.
Dovizioso, who has signed for 2017 and 2018, has made eight podium appearances for Ducati to date. Iannone will leave at the end of the year.
"It’s never easy to take a decision like this one, especially when you have two great riders like the two Andreas in your team," said Ducati boss Luigi Dall'Igna.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neville Dalton)
BARCELONA Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored stunning goals to edge Barcelona towards a fourth consecutive King's Cup final with a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, although the holders were lucky to survive a late onslaught from the hosts.
LIBREVILLE Egypt's 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary saved two spot- kicks as the seven-times champions reached the African Nations Cup final by edging Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday.