Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo took pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Saturday while Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi struggled and could manage only the third row of the grid.
Lorenzo was 0.441 faster than fellow-Spaniard and championship leader Marc Marquez, on the Honda, with the quickest lap yet on the short Bugatti circuit.
Italian Andrea Iannone qualified third for Ducati despite a fall towards the end of the session.
Rossi, winner of the previous race in Spain, will start seventh and was outqualified by both the non-works Tech3 Yamahas.
Marquez leads Lorenzo by 17 points overall with Rossi a further seven points behind after four races.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.