Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
British rider Cal Crutchlow followed up his Czech Grand Prix victory with pole position in a wet qualifying for his home MotoGP race at Silverstone on Saturday.
The first Briton in 35 years to win in the top category of grand prix motorcycling put his non-works LCR Honda on the front of the grid with Italian great Valentino Rossi second for Yamaha.
Spaniard Maverick Vinales completed the front row on a Suzuka.
Championship leader Marc Marquez, on a Honda, qualified only fifth fastest after a late crash while Yamaha's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo starts a distant ninth.
The pole was Crutchlow's third in MotoGP.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Monza, editing by Rex Gowar)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.