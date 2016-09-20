Serena to play fewer tournaments to aid grand slam quest
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
Valencia will host the final round of the MotoGP season until at least 2021 after agreeing a new five-year deal with promoters Dorna.
The Spanish city's Ricardo Tormo circuit has been on the calendar since 1999 and became the season-ender for the first time in 2002.
This year's season-ending race is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Spanish riders have won the last four MotoGP titles, with Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo taking his third at Valencia last November.
Spaniards have also won seven of the last 10 races at the circuit outside the Mediterranean port city.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
LIBREVILLE Burkina Faso and Cameroon booked semi-final berths at the African Nations Cup on Saturday as another page was ripped out of the form book when the latest favourites for the tournament were eliminated.