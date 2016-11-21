Key facts about the career of Jimmie Johnson, who on Sunday tied the record with his seventh career title in the NASCAR season-long points race.

MAKING HIS NAME

* Born Jimmie Kenneth Johnson in El Cajon, California, on Sept. 17, 1975.

* A child motorcycle prodigy, Johnson started racing at age five.

* At age eight, won local 60cc track championship.

* In 1990s, raced professionally in off-road stadium and desert races.

* In 1998, began pavement racing.

NASCAR

* Had success in the XFINITY Series, driving a full schedule for the Herzog family from 1998-2001.

* In 2002, moved to Hendrick Motorsports to continue Sprint Cup career. In his 13th career start, took his first checkered flag. Won three times in rookie season.

* Finished runner-up in title hunt in 2003 and 2004.

* In 2006, won the season-opening Daytona 500 en route to claiming his first NASCAR championship.

* Piled up five championships in a row through 2010.

* Added a sixth title in 2013.

* In 2016, won a record-tying seventh title, a feat previously accomplished by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

(Compiled by Andrew Both)