Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Bahrain circuit officials will test a new floodlight system this weekend as part of their plans to turn their 10th anniversary Formula One Grand Prix into a night race next year.
Bahrain International Circuit chief executive Salman bin Isa al-Khalifa said in a statement on Friday that a round of the world endurance championship at the circuit on Saturday and Sunday would test the first phase of the project.
"This is by far the biggest development project we have ever undertaken at the BIC since the circuit was first built," he said.
"I believe that there can be no better way for us to mark our 10th anniversary in F1 by demonstrating our long term commitment to the sport through this significant investment," said al-Khalifa.
The track floodlighting for the F1 race will involve 495 lighting poles, ranging in height from 10-45 metres, and be suitable for high definition TV broadcasting.
Singapore currently hosts Formula One's only full night race, with Abu Dhabi's a day-to-night event with the sun setting during the race. A spokesman said Bahrain's race would start after sunset.
Bahrain's race is scheduled for April 6.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.