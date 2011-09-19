I will never feel great again, says Woods
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
LONDON Bahrain has paid the hosting fee for this year's Formula One grand prix even though the race was cancelled, commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone was quoted as saying on Monday.
"I don't think turnover will be down this year," the 80-year-old Briton told the Independent newspaper when asked about the sport's 2011 balance sheet.
"I think it will be flat because we were paid for Bahrain. I said we will give them the money back and they said 'Don't bother'."
The hosting fee for this year had been estimated by various sources at around $40 million (25 million pounds).
Ecclestone had said in February that he had waived the rights fees after the season-opening race was called off due to violent civil unrest.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.