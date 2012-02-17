A model of a Formula One car is displayed at the main entrance of Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir, south of Manama, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON Bernie Ecclestone and Formula One's governing body can be trusted to make the right decision about racing in Bahrain this year, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The country is scheduled to hold a race on April 22 after last year's was postponed and then cancelled due to pro-democracy protests.

Clashes are still occurring on a regular basis, with violence flaring on the anniversary of the February 14 uprising.

Both the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One's commercial supremo Ecclestone have said the race remains on and Horner told reporters at a Motor Sport magazine Hall of Fame event that his team, who have Germany's double world champion Sebastian Vettel, trusted their judgement.

"As far as I'm aware, we're definitely going," he said.

"We rely on the FIA, it's the FIA Formula One world championship, and Bahrain is one of the races on the calendar.

"They are far better placed to know what the issues are, and we trust their judgement, as we do the promoter, and we'll see how things develop," added the Briton, whose Australian driver Mark Webber was critical of last year's attempts to hold the race in the country.

"As of today there's a race committed to Bahrain, and therefore we'll be there."

Horner said the team would "take all the necessary precautions" for safety and ruled out insurance fears as a reason to prevent Formula One from going.

