Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LONDON Tom Blomqvist, son of Sweden's 1984 world rally champion Stig, has joined McLaren's driver development program, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.
British-born Blomqvist, an 18-year-old who races under a British licence, has had a promising career so far in the junior series.
Aged 16 he was the youngest driver to win the British Formula Renault championship, the same series that 2008 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won as a youngster, and last year competed in German F3.
"As a winner of the Formula Renault championship he's following in the footsteps of Lewis...who passed this career milestone just three years before graduating to Formula One," said team principal Martin Whitmarsh in a statement.
"We're therefore watching Tom's progress with great interest."
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.