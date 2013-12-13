Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
Out-going Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn will take a six-month sabbatical before deciding whether to return to the sport, the Briton said on Friday.
Brawn has been involved with team management in Formula One for over 35 years but will leave his current team at the end of the year and take time to decide where his future lies.
"I am refusing to discuss any possible future positions until at least next summer," Brawn told the BBC.
"I want to clear my mind, take a rest and then decide if I want to return to F1, subject of course to any opportunities existing."
The 59-year-old is widely credited as a key figure behind Michael Schumacher's seven world titles at Benetton and Ferrari and also found success with his self-titled team in 2009, when Jenson Button won the world championship.
Brawn has already been linked in the media with roles at returning engine manufacturer Honda, the FIA, Williams and McLaren, the latter being a potential chance to team up with chairman Ross Dennis, who confirmed he had talked with Brawn.
"I did have a conversation with him but we were shooting together. We were having a chat and we're mature motor racing people so of course you're going to talk about life," Dennis said.
"But going beyond that, as you would expect, it's normal stuff. People probe around, the possible, the impossible."
Brawn will hand over his responsibilities at Mercedes to executive directors Toto Wolff (business) and Paddy Lowe (technical) and formally leave the team on December 31.
(Reporting by Kieran Barry; editing by Mark Meadows)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.