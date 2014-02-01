Mercedes Team Principal Ross Brawn crosses the pit lane just before the start of the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn will not make a comeback to Formula One, the Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Brawn, involved with team management for over 35 years, made the announcement at a fishing event in Scotland, confirming that the sabbatical he took after leaving Mercedes in December was now a permanent departure from the sport.

"What they didn't realise when I was invited here was they had a scoop because the world's press was trying to find out if I was retiring or not," the Briton told the newspaper.

"This is the busiest time of the year for Formula One and I said I would come along and open the River Dee.

"If they had put two and two together they would have realised I was definitely retiring."

The 59-year-old is widely credited as a key figure behind Michael Schumacher's seven world titles at Benetton and Ferrari and also found success with his self-titled team in 2009, when Jenson Button won the world championship.

He had been linked with roles at returning engine manufacturer Honda, the FIA, Williams and McLaren, the latter being a potential chance to team up with Ron Dennis after he returned to the team.

"I'm retiring - it's not tongue in cheek," Brawn asserted.

"I'm going to take a year to enjoy the fishing and then see what life brings. I'm looking forward to it but I've got no other plans.

