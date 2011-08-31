Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) drives in front of the pack during the Turkish F1 Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON The Turkish Grand Prix was dropped from a revised 20-race 2012 Formula One calendar published by the sport's governing body on Wednesday.

The Istanbul race, which was provisionally listed on a 21-race draft calendar issued in June, had been in jeopardy due to a disagreement over payments to the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

While drawing one of the smallest crowds in Formula One, and lacking in atmosphere as a result, the modern anti-clockwise Istanbul Park circuit has become a driver favourite since its debut in 2005.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said the definitive calendar had been ratified unanimously by a fax vote of its World Motor Sport Council, with several other important changes to the draft version.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, not held this year after controversial attempts to stage the race despite civil unrest in the Gulf kingdom, again loses its place as the season-opener to become the fourth round on April 22.

That was something of a surprise, with media speculation indicating that Bahrain was likely to be moved to the end of the year because of the uncertain political situation.

The season will open, as it did this year after Bahrain had to be postponed and then cancelled, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 18.

Malaysia, the second race, is moved forward to March 25 to become a back-to-back fixture with Australia.

China and Bahrain are also paired on back-to-back weekends.

South Korea, originally pencilled in for an April date, moves back to October to link up with Japan while the new U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas shifts from the heat of June to a cooler November 18.

Austin will be followed immediately after by the season-ending race in Brazil on November 25.

There will be no races in August, with only the Hungarian Grand Prix in late July overlapping with the London Olympic Games.

2012 calendar:

March 18 - Australia (Melbourne)

March 25 - Malaysia (Sepang)

April 15 - China (Shanghai)

April 22 - Bahrain

May 13 - Spain (Barcelona)

May 27 - Monaco

June 10 - Canada

June 24 - Europe (Valencia)

July 8 - Britain (Silverstone)

July 22 - Germany (Hockenheim)

July 29 - Hungary (Budapest)

Sept 2 - Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

Sept 9 - Italy (Monza)

Sept 23 - Singapore

Oct 7 - Japan (Suzuka)

Oct 14 - South Korea (Yeongam)

Oct 28 - India (New Delhi)

Nov 4 - Abu Dhabi

Nov 18 - U.S. (Austin)

Nov 25 - Brazil (Sao Paulo)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris and Tony Jimenez)