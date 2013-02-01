LONDON Dutchman Giedo van der Garde will step up from reserve to be one of Caterham F1's main drivers this season, the Formula One team said in a statement on Friday.

Charles Pic had already been announced as the other main driver, meaning the sport's only Russian driver Vitaly Petrov has lost his seat.

"I know I am ready to take the step up to F1 and all the work I have done throughout my career, and particularly in the last year with this team, has brought me to my ultimate goal," Van der Garde said in a statement.

"Throughout 2012 I was able to fully integrate myself into the team, both through the FP1 sessions I ran at a number of tracks that were then new to me, and as reserve driver, fully embedded with the team throughout the season.

"Now I can continue to learn at the highest level of motorsport and show that I am ready for F1. I cannot wait to start work."

Finland's Heikki Kovalainen, who raced with Petrov last season as Caterham again failed to amass any points, already knew his time was up.

France's Pic has only had one season with Marussia while Van der Garde has never raced in F1 but what the duo lack in experience they make up for in sponsorship and funds.

At a time when Caterham owner Tony Fernandes is shelling out big transfer fees and wages on his struggling English Premier League soccer team Queens Park Rangers, he can at least breathe a sigh of relief that his new drivers bring substantial backing with them.

