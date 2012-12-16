Driver Romain Grosjean (R) from Team France drives his car during the Race of Champions (ROC) at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Driver Romain Grosjean (L) from Team France who won the Race of Champions (ROC) holds his trophy next to Tom Kristensen from Team All Stars, who came in second place, during the awards ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Driver Romain Grosjean from Team France (L) who won the Race of Champions (ROC) sprays champagne next to Tom Kristensen from Team All Stars, who came in second place, during the awards ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Driver Romain Grosjean from Team France celebrates winning the Race of Champions (ROC) over Tom Kristensen from Team All Stars at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean, whose future with the Lotus team is yet to be confirmed, beat Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher on his way to winning the Race of Champions event in Bangkok on Sunday.

Dubbed a 'first lap nutcase' by Australian Mark Webber after he caused a number of collisions this year, including one in Belgium that got him banned for a race, Grosjean showed a steadier side to his talents.

After beating Red Bull's triple champion Vettel in the quarter-finals and seven-times F1 champion Schumacher in the semi-finals, Grosjean went on to defeat Denmark's eight-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen in the best-of-three race final at the Rajamangala Stadium.

"It's been a tough end to the Formula One season but I finally got back on the podium yesterday and now this," Grosjean, who lost the team final to the German pair on Saturday, said on the event website.

"It's great to get this win before I head off for a holiday," added the 2011 GP2 champion.

The annual event pits winners and champions from various motorsport series against each other over several rounds in identical machinery.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)