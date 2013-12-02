An anti-government protester carries a Thai national flag as he walk away from teargas during clashes with the police the metropolitan police headquarters in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

This month's Race of Champions motorsport event in Bangkok has been called off due to political upheaval in the Thai capital, organisers said on Monday.

Formula One world champions Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher had been among the drivers due to participate in the December 14-15 event at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Tens of thousands of protesters have flooded on to Bangkok streets in protests aimed at overthrowing the government of populist Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The Rajamangala stadium, in a Bangkok suburb, has been used for regular rallies by red-shirted supporters of the prime minister.

"The Sports Authority of Thailand and the organisers of the 2013 Race Of Champions have announced the event cannot take place as planned...due to the current political situation in Bangkok," race organisers said in a statement.

"The Race Of Champions has been held all over the world for 25 consecutive years and we are currently looking at options of repeating the success of last year's event in Bangkok on another date."

