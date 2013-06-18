London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Eftihios 'Tio' Ellinas completed a straight-line test for Marussia on Tuesday and claimed a footnote in motorsport history as the first Cypriot to drive a Formula One car.
The 21-year-old Larnaca-born racer, who is currently leading the GP3 junior series for Marussia Manor Racing, carried out an aerodynamic evaluation for the grand prix backmarkers at Kemble airfield in south-west England.
"Today was every bit as exciting as I expected it to be and a very special moment in my career. I will always remember this day, I'm sure," he said in a team statement.
"Now I can't wait for my next opportunity at the Young Driver test (at Silverstone) next month and I feel that the work I've done here will benefit me significantly for that."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.