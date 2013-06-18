LONDON Eftihios 'Tio' Ellinas completed a straight-line test for Marussia on Tuesday and claimed a footnote in motorsport history as the first Cypriot to drive a Formula One car.

The 21-year-old Larnaca-born racer, who is currently leading the GP3 junior series for Marussia Manor Racing, carried out an aerodynamic evaluation for the grand prix backmarkers at Kemble airfield in south-west England.

"Today was every bit as exciting as I expected it to be and a very special moment in my career. I will always remember this day, I'm sure," he said in a team statement.

"Now I can't wait for my next opportunity at the Young Driver test (at Silverstone) next month and I feel that the work I've done here will benefit me significantly for that."

