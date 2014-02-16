Feb 16, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Car driver Austin Dillon celebrates after winning the pole for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Austin Dillon won the pole for NASCAR's Daytona 500 race with a speed of 196.019 mph in a Chevrolet at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. joined Dillon on the front row for the February 23 race with a lap of 195.852 mph in a Chevrolet.

Only the two fastest cars are locked into the front row for the 500-mile season opening race.

Danica Patrick, last year's pole winner, was 25th fastest and Jimmie Johnson, the winner of last year's 500 and the overall NASCAR Sprint Cup champion, was 14th fastest.

