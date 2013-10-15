Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in Wolverhampton
LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
British racing driver Sean Edwards has been killed in a crash at the Queensland Raceway in Australia.
The 26-year-old, the son of former Formula One driver Guy Edwards, died on Tuesday when the Porsche in which he was a passenger instructing a 20-year-old male, slammed into a wall and caught fire.
Monaco-based Edwards, who was leading the drivers' championship in the 2013 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season with one race to go, was taking part in a private training day at the time, according to Australian news reports.
The driver reportedly suffered severe injuries.
"Our thoughts are with his family and we want to express our deepest condolences to his relatives," Hartmut Kristen, Head of Motorsport at Porsche, said in a statement.
Edwards had a cameo role in the recently-released movie Rush, playing his father Guy who helped pull Niki Lauda from his burning Ferrari after a crash at a F1 Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in 1976.
Reacting to the news of Edwards' death, former McLaren driver David Coulthard took to Twitter.
"Shocking news about Sean Edwards passing, top man and super talented racer, condolences to his nearest and dearest," he said.
Karun Chandhok, a former F1 driver, added on Twitter: "RIP Sean Edwards... Sadly highlights the dangers that instructors put themselves in while helping other drivers."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Barclays Plc is to close a mortgage centre in Cardiff, Wales, with the loss of more than 180 jobs, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the bank continues a major restructuring to cut costs.
LONDON Britain's upper house of parliament voted on Tuesday to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from the European Union, ignoring pleas from Prime Minister Theresa May's government not to hamstring their negotiations.