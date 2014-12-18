Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has revisited his German bribery trial in a mischievous Christmas card depicting himself handing over $100 million (64 million pounds) to a masked highwayman pointing a pistol at him.
"This is not a robbery. I am collecting for the Bavarian state," says the cartoon figure on horseback as Ecclestone holds the sack of money.
In a further greeting inside the card sent to Reuters, Ecclestone adds another tongue-in-cheek comment: "Maybe now we can have a Formula One race in the really nice city of Munich, Germany."
Ecclestone paid $100 million in August under the terms of a settlement agreement with prosecutors to end the bribery trial in Munich.
The agreement meant Ecclestone, now 84, preserved his innocence and was spared the prospect of a lengthy trial. He had one week to pay the money -- $99 million to the state and $1 million to a children's charity -- and did so.
Ecclestone had been accused of channelling cash to jailed BayernLB banker Gerhard Gribkowsky to smooth the sale of a major stake in Formula One to private equity fund CVC, now the largest shareholder in the business.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.