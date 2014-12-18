Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone arrives for the drivers' parade before the first Russian Grand Prix in Sochi October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has revisited his German bribery trial in a mischievous Christmas card depicting himself handing over $100 million (64 million pounds) to a masked highwayman pointing a pistol at him.

"This is not a robbery. I am collecting for the Bavarian state," says the cartoon figure on horseback as Ecclestone holds the sack of money.

In a further greeting inside the card sent to Reuters, Ecclestone adds another tongue-in-cheek comment: "Maybe now we can have a Formula One race in the really nice city of Munich, Germany."

Ecclestone paid $100 million in August under the terms of a settlement agreement with prosecutors to end the bribery trial in Munich.

The agreement meant Ecclestone, now 84, preserved his innocence and was spared the prospect of a lengthy trial. He had one week to pay the money -- $99 million to the state and $1 million to a children's charity -- and did so.

Ecclestone had been accused of channelling cash to jailed BayernLB banker Gerhard Gribkowsky to smooth the sale of a major stake in Formula One to private equity fund CVC, now the largest shareholder in the business.

