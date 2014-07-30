LONDON The Malaysian round of the new electric Formula E series has been postponed because the country's Prime Minister is unable to attend on the date originally scheduled, organisers said.

The race in Putrajaya was due to be held on October 18 as the second round of the championship but will now take place on Nov. 22.

"The decision, which has been confirmed by the FIA and the local motorsport federation, comes at the request of the office of the Prime Minister of Malaysia," Formula E said in a statement.

"Due to other agenda commitments, the Prime Minister was unable to attend the original race date and has subsequently requested the event to be rescheduled."

Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag said Prime Minister Najib Razak had been "fundamental" to Malaysia hosting a round of the championship and the series had agreed to the postponement.

Razak has been heavily involved recently in the aftermath of the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, helping to broker a deal with separatist leaders to secure the return of victims' remains as well as the aircraft's black boxes.

The new 10-race, 10-team series is due to start in Beijing on Sept. 13. Teams include those backed by Hollywood actor Leonardo di Caprio and Virgin boss Richard Branson.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)