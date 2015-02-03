Alejandro Agag, Formula E CEO, gestures next to Michela Cerruti's Formula E car in the box during an interview with Reuters ahead of round four of the Formula E championship in Buenos Aires, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON The new Formula E electric series will hold a Moscow race in June on central city streets adjacent to the Kremlin, organisers said on Tuesday.

The June 6 race will be the ninth and penultimate round of the championship which ends in London's Battersea Park on June 27.

"Russia's automotive market is steadily growing, as is its electric vehicle industry and I am confident that Formula E will help to promote the concept of sustainable mobility in this country," said Formula E Chief Executive Alejandro Agag.

The world's first fully-electric racing series started in Beijing last September with 10 teams. The next race is scheduled for Miami on March 14.

