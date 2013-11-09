Audi's Le Mans winners Allan McNish, Tom Kristensen and Loic Duval won the FIA world endurance drivers' championship in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Briton, Dane and Frenchman finished third in the Six Hours of Shanghai, the penultimate race of the season, to put the title mathematically out of reach of their rivals.

"I've been waiting on this since 1985," said former F1 driver and three times Le Mans winner McNish, 43, of his first world title.

