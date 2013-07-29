Ferrari have appointed James Allison as their technical director from September 1, the Italian Formula One team said in a statement on Monday.

Pat Fry will assume a new position as director of engineering and both men will report to team principal Stefano Domenicali.

Allison, who worked closely with German driver Michael Schumacher in a previous stint with Ferrari, left his last job as Lotus technical director in May.

